MSE Index relatively unchanged

The MSE Index closed marginally lower at 4,631.342 points, yester-day. A total of 16 issues were active during the week of which eight closed higher, six lost ground, while three closed flat.

Total turnover during the week increased from €1.82 million to €2.10 million.

In the banking sector, FIMBank plc shares outperformed its peers, as the equity advanced by 0.7 per cent to close at $0.78 – as 16 trades generated a total turnover of $83,593. On the other hand, Bank of Valletta plc shares registered the weakest performance among its peers as the equity shaved 1.4 per cent of its price to close at 2.16.

The equity registered the highest turnover for the week accounting for 28 per cent of total turnover.

HSBC Bank Malta plc followed suit as the equity declined by 0.4 per cent to close at €1.981. Total turnover amounted to 131,047 spread over 21 transactions.

A strong session last week in GO plc shares saw the equity add on two per cent to its share price to close at €3.55. The equity generated a total turnover of 456,209 shares spread over 24 trades.

Medserv plc share price hit a two-year low intra week but managed to recoup its weekly loss to close flat at €1.25 – as 17 transactions generated a total turnover of €332,905.

On the contrary, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares reached a fresh all-time high on Monday at €7.551 as 2,159 shares were exchanged over a single trade.

Similarly, Maltapost plc shares registered solid gains as the equity rallied by 4.1 per cent to close at €2.029. Six deals generated a turnover of €54,984.

On the same note, two trades amounting to 4,000 shares saw GlobalCapital plc advance by 6.3 per cent to close at €0.34 – reaching a five week high.

Last week, RS2 Software plc announced that during the first months of 2017, the Group continued with its strategy of intensively growing its managed services business.

As announced in January 2017, RS2 Smart Processing concluded three major agreements with one of the largest acquirer in Europe, a Latin American company and a Canadian company.

In addition to these new agreements, the Group has already concluded letters of intent and is in an advanced stage of contract negotiation for delivery of managed services to clients in Argentina, Australia, UK and Portugal.

Implementations of these new engagements are currently under-way and completion is expected to occur by the end of this year.

Revenue from transaction services from these agreements is expected to start materialising in the later part of 2017.

Despite generating a total turnover of €103,153, the equity failed to veer to close at €1.55.

In the property sector, Malta Properties plc and MIDI plc closed the week in the red as both equities declined by 0.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, to close at €0.51 and €0.315 respectively.

On the same note, three trades ammounting to 50,000 shares in Tigne Mall plc , saw the equity hit a nine-month low closing two per cent lower at €0.98.

Elsewhere, 10 transactions generating a total turnover of €33,840 in Malita Investments plc saw the equity close flat at €0.72.

Malta International Airport plc shares started off the week on a positive note but curbed its gain along the week to close 0.2 per cent higher at €4.13 – as 15 transactions generated a total turnover of €88,753.

PG plc shares continued on last week’s positive increase as the equity gained a marginal 0.3 per cent to close at €1.299 – as 66,427 shares were exchanged over 13 transactions.

Similarly, two deals over a slim volume saw the price of International Hotel Investments plc increase by 2.3 per cent to close at €0.62

Five trades amounting to 4,981 shares in Mapfre Middlesea plc, managed to drag the price to a 22-month low to close at €1.951.

In the corporate bond market, a total of 37 issues were active during the week of which 19 headed north, 12 lost ground, while six remained flat.

On Tuesday, Orion Finance plc announced the issuance of €5,000,000 Unsecured Bonds maturing in 2027. This bond will offer a coupon of 4.75% per annum and will be issued at a price of €100 per bond. The bonds were approved for admission to Prospects by the Malta Stock Exchange.

Orion Retail Investments Limited, the Guarantor is the parent company of the Issuer and is a subsidiary of Camilleri Hold-ings Limited. The main activity of Orion Retail Investments Limited is that of acting as a property managing company.

Camilleri Holdings Limited has legal title to the Properties.

In the sovereign debt front a total of 25 issues were active during the week of which 13 headed south, while 12 gained ground, on a turnover of just under €3.9 million.

The weakest performer for the week was the 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) as the bond price declined by 0.6 per cent to close at €142.21 – as a nominal of 40,700 was exchanged over five trades.