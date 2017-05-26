Donald Trump believes EU27 more united after Brexit vote, Donald Tusk says

Mr Tusk said he had been "positively surprised" by the US president's take on Britain's decision to leave the European Union when they met in Brussels on Thursday.

Mr Trump has previously voiced strong support for last year's referendum vote saying he believed the UK would be better off out and predicted other nations would follow suit.

However, speaking at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Mr Tusk said Mr Trump had accepted the remaining EU 27 were now more united.

"It was very clear for both of us thought in fact the EU at 27 was more united after Brexit than before Brexit and it was also his opinion," Mr Tusk said.

"I tried to convince him that Brexit is very important and dramatic but just an incident not a trend and President Trump agreed.

"It was for me a very positive moment."

Mr Tusk also took a swipe at the "culture of leaks" following reports Mr Trump had complained during their talks that Germans were "bad, very bad" because they sold too many cars in the US.

"I don't want to be part of this new political culture of leaks.

"My impression is that today's diplomacy needs professional plumbers rather than indiscreet diplomats.

"There are too many leaks," he said.