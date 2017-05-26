25 killed, dozens missing after Sri Lanka mudslide
At least 25 people have died after floods and mudslides hit Sri Lanka, with another 42 people said to be missing.
The Disaster Management Centre said more than 7,800 people had been affected by the disaster.
Home affairs minister Vajira Abeywardana has said the adverse weather conditions in southern and western parts of the island could worsen in the next 72 hours.
