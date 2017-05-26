Watch: Marlene Farrugia vs Arnold Cassola

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia and Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola are the first two candidates to field questions on Times Two, a Times of Malta pre-election online series.

We invited 12 candidates from the different parties to pair up to answer the same set of questions each, avoiding most of the current controversies but instead aimed at bringing out their personalities, beliefs and even humour.