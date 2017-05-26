As part of their final year of studies, seven B.Ed (honours) art students are holding an art exhibition titled Spektrum at the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The artists have been working on this project since the summer of 2016. Their starting point and source of inspiration were works at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta.

Every artist chose works that they felt reflected a social theme which they then chose to develop. These themes included war, social justice, ethical consumerism, religious tolerance, gender equality, the inner child and existence.

Each artist took a modern approach to their work, using both conventional and unconventional media to realise and create a variety of experiential, visual and, at times, interactive and colourful works. These include installation art, photography, mixed media and sculpture.

This art exhibition was held in collaboration with Charmaine Zammit, a doctoral candidate at the Faculty of Education.

The participating artists are Abigail Attard, Nicolai Curmi, Cristina Formosa, Lara Govè, Sharon Mc Lean, Gabriella Mifsud and John Muscat.

The exhibition will run at the Malta Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, until June 18. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday: from 9am to 5pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

For more information, visit http://crueltyfreemalta.com/event/s-p-e-k-t-r-u-m/