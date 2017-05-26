Announcements

ABELA. On May 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, née Pulé, his daughter Rosanne and her husband Stephen Calleja, his grandchildren Luke and Sarah, his in-laws Josie, Vanni, Lora and Maria, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, at 8.45am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On May 23, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, SALLY, of Gżira, aged 88, passed away peacefully. Deeply missed by her devoted sons Peter, Michel and his wife Miriam, Robert and his wife Rose, Simon and his wife Josanne, her beloved grandchildren Andrew, Mark, Christian, Kenneth, David, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Malcolm, Nigel, Steven and Alexander, her much loved sister Olga Brownrigg, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow Saturday, May 27, at 8.45am for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On May 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, TONI, of Floriana, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Gużi and his wife Jessie, his brother Charlie and his wife Connie, his sister Lina widower of Albert Magro, his sister Anna and her husband John Muscat, his sister-in-law Esther widower of his brother Lolly, his sister-in-law Mary widower of his brother Johnny, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 26, at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of JOSEPH F. BONNICI will be said today, Friday, May 26, at 6pm, at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Sliema.

A Mass for the repose of the souls of DOROTHY and JOE SAPIANO will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 27, at 9am, at St Patrick’s church, St John Bosco Street, Sliema.

In Memoriam

BUTTIGIEG – ARTURO. Ever loving and treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in my heart and in my prayers. Loredana. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

BUTTIGIEG – ARTURO. Ever loving memories of a dearly beloved nephew on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Zia Maria.

DELIA – CARMELO (Mémè). Lovingly remembered by his sisters, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ELVIA. Lovingly remembered on the anniversary of her demise by her daughters and their families.

FORMOSA. Ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest mother MINNIE on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Her children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – THERESA (Tessy), née Randon. Treasured memories of a most beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons, daughter and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA – JOYCE, née Sarè. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always remembered by her son Malcolm and his wife Rachel and her grandchildren Andrew, Edward and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSIGNAUD – JOSEPH. Cherished and loving memories of a caring father, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and M’Louise, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAPIENZA. In loving memory of LOUIS on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Rose, his sons James, Brian and Mark and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.