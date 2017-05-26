Advert
Friday, May 26, 2017, 07:56

Young man grievously injured in accident

A young man was grievously injured last night in a traffic accident in Sta Venera.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 11.15pm.

A BMW320D that was being driven by a 19-year-old from Marsaxlokk was involved in a collision with a Mazda Demio that was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Ġzira. Three parked cars were damaged as a result of the accident.

The two drivers were hospitalised but the older man only sustained slight injuries.

