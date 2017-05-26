Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the Gozitan building contractor, who after the last election was granted whistleblower status by the Attorney General to testify in ongoing court proceedings against the husband of former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono, was awarded another €210,000 in government jobs by the Ministry for Gozo. In another story, the newspaper says Russia has strongly denied any interference in the Maltese general elections or allegations surrounding the ownership of the Panama company Egrant.

The Malta Independent quotes PN president Ann Fenech saying that leaders in the financial services sector doubted the Muscat’s ability to fix Malta’s international reputation.

MaltaToday says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has warned of a constitutional crisis if Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil is elected on a lie.

L-Orizzont says that the Russian whistleblower who has come up with the Egrant allegations was not believed in a police inquiry last year that she was badly treated by members of the police force.

In-Nazzjon says that a new PN government would lower the price of diesel and petrol by 5c as from June.