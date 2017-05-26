Live blog: Muscat and Busuttil face off on Xarabank

The last time the two men stood on the Xarabank stage was just after Egrant allegations first surfaced. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta's two top politicians go head-to-head this evening on Friday night TV show Xarabank, with just one week to go before the June 3 general election.

Labour leader Joseph Muscat and the Nationalist Party's Simon Busuttil will battle it out for the best part of two hours, with show host Peppi Azzopardi tasked with moderation duties.

LIVE BLOG: Xarabank leaders' debate





9.25pm 10 minutes into the debate, and we've had Dr Busuttil announcing he's going to be publishing FIAU reports and Dr Muscat saying his rival "pressured" cabinet to pay clients of his €5 million 18 months before the 2013 election.

9.23pm And Dr Muscat now accuses Dr Busuttil of "taking commissions."

He accuses Dr Busuttil of defending clients who then received an out-of-court €5m payment from Cabinet the moment he became PN deputy leader.

"And you received money from that," the PM says.

Dr Busuttil replies by accusing the PM of distraction tactics.

9.21pm Dr Busuttil says he's going to be publishing the FIAU report "immediately".

9.18pm Both leaders are on familiar ground here. Busuttil telling the PM "nobody believes you" and the latter replying by saying his rival is tarnishing Malta's name abroad.

Cue the PN leader whipping out a series of article print-outs. And an FIAU report into alleged money laundering by Keith Schembri on the sale of passports.

9.14pm Muscat says a "whistleblower" of his own has said the latest alleged FIAU report is false. But the question was about his statement which so outraged Malta's chamber of advocates today, and Peppi calls him up on it.

Dr Muscat again reiterates that the magistrate would have to "shoulder responsiblity".

9.13pm Dr Busuttil wastes no time in referencing the LNG tanker claims. "They've dipped their beaks into this too," he says. The PN leader reiterates his belief in Egrant allegations, but dodges a question about whether he'll resign if the inquiry finds the claims to be false.

9.11pm And we're off!



How nice to see the Prime Minister on the debating stage. What a shame he couldn't find the time to answer an invitation by ourselves, Malta Today and the Malta Independent to take part in a debate organised by the country's three independent media houses. We'll have to settle for looking on while Peppi does the honours.

9.08pm The Malta Independent has kindly given the two leaders something else to talk about, publishing a story just minutes before the debate which alleges that another, hitherto undisclosed FIAU report noted two attempts to transfer money from a company linked to the Marsaxlokk LNG tanker owners to a Dubai company "created for the purpose of transferring money to Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri."

9pm The extent of political advertising is really verging on the ludicrous, isn't it? Billboards, banners, flyers, TV spots, radio messages, YouTube ads, Google ads, Facebook ads, spam email, spam text messages....what's next? It's almost as though the private sector has gone on a month-long holiday.

8.44pm The format is pretty straightforward. One moderator, two debaters, and some ad breaks sandwiched in between. Moderator Peppi Azzopardi told me that the two men can debate whatever they please. Chances are, it won't be the Champions League final.

Like last month's debate, Xarabank's (famously rowdy) audience has been asked to take the night off. Unlike last month's offering, the show will wrap up with two separate video features about each of the two debaters.

8.38pm Last time round, the nation was in an Egrant-induced tizzy. Fast forward four weeks, and those claims have spread into not one, not two, but three separate magisterial inquiries into those allegations and others concerning Dr Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

8.35pm Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s debate. Barely a month after Drs Muscat and Busuttil stood before Xarabank’s Peppi Azzopardi, they’re back on the Friday night show. Give someone else a go, lads.