After 11 tonnes of waste removed, L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa back to disastrous state
Large pile of used candles reverses volunteers' efforts
L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa was once again full of litter today, just days after a massive clean-up.
Volunteers from Malta's Żibel group reported to have cleared 10.7 tonnes of waste from l-Aħrax, one of the island's richest Natura 2000 sites, last week.
But earlier today, the crew reported that the area was back to a disastrous state.
The NGO posted a photo on their Facebook page showing a large mass of used candles dumped near a chapel, creating an eyesore and disgrace to the environment.
Page followers expressed similar reactions of disgust and disappointment.
Żibel is a local NGO with the mission to create a cleaner Malta. Last week's initiative of around 100 volunteers succeeded in reaching this end, clearing up a bulk of waste consisting of wood, glass, and deserted car remains - transforming the area to “a haven to Europe’s most valuable and threatened species and habitats”.
