After 11 tonnes of waste removed, L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa back to disastrous state

Picture taken of L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa and posted on the NGO's Facebook page this morning.

L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa was once again full of litter today, just days after a massive clean-up.

Volunteers from Malta's Żibel group reported to have cleared 10.7 tonnes of waste from l-Aħrax, one of the island's richest Natura 2000 sites, last week.

But earlier today, the crew reported that the area was back to a disastrous state.

The NGO posted a photo on their Facebook page showing a large mass of used candles dumped near a chapel, creating an eyesore and disgrace to the environment.

Page followers expressed similar reactions of disgust and disappointment.

Żibel is a local NGO with the mission to create a cleaner Malta. Last week's initiative of around 100 volunteers succeeded in reaching this end, clearing up a bulk of waste consisting of wood, glass, and deserted car remains - transforming the area to “a haven to Europe’s most valuable and threatened species and habitats”.