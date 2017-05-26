Unfortunately, it is crystal clear that the eyes of the world, and, particularly, of Europe, will be on us this coming election.

They will want to see if we are going to endorse a government mired in scandals and shady money deals or else totally dissociate ourselves from, and condemn, such despicable behaviour.

Let us rise to the occasion and show the world that we, Maltese, are honest, decent, law-abiding, trustworthy and hard-working people who really want to be the best in Europe.

Now is our chance to redeem ourselves by giving a clear mandate to Simon Busuttil, who is highly and deservedly respected, particularly in Europe, to restore our tattered credibility. Besides salvaging our reputation, which is the pillar of our economic well-being, he can be trusted to strengthen our failing democratic institutions and restore good governance, true meritocracy, accountability, transparency and peace of mind to all of us.

May God and Our Lady, Mother of the Maltese, help us make the obvious choice.