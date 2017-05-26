RS2 close to 4 more managed services agreements

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The RS2 Group is in an advanced stage of contract negotiation for delivery of managed services to clients in Argentina, Australia, UK and Portugal.

Completion of these new engagements is expected by the end of this year, trebling the number of live clients for its managed services business.

Revenue from transaction services from these agreements was expected to start materialising in the later part of 2017, the group said in its interim directors statement today.

As announced in January 2017, RS2 Smart Processing also concluded three major agreements with one of the largest acquirer in Europe, a Latin American company and a Canadian company.

In furthering its global expansion strategy, the Group has attracted international talent to strengthen its senior management team. In May 2017, Patrick Clarke was appointed the new chief technology officer. Mr Clarke co-founded and lead OmniPay, a global acquirer processing company, as its CEO.