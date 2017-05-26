Gold for Vienna Airport

Airports Council International, the global association of airport operators, honoured Vienna Airport with the award in gold in the category Europe and 15-25 million passengers for its outstanding service quality.

Angela Gittens, director general ACI World, presented the Airport Service Quality award at an official ceremony to Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner, members of the management board of Flughafen Wien AG.

Johanna Mikl-Leitner, governor of the Federal State of Lower Austria and Michael Häupl, mayor of the city of Vienna, attended the event as shareholder representatives along with numerous representatives of business location partners, public authorities and airlines.

“Airports are fortunate to play an important role in the lives of over 7.6 billion travellers.

“At any given day at airports all over the world people meet, bid farewell, create and become inspired. Vienna Airport has clearly recognised that putting the passenger first is a shared priority among all aviation stakeholders, front-line public contact and those behind the scenes,” said Ms Gittens.

“The airport in Vienna-Schwechat plays an important role in the Federal State of Lower Austria as an employer and economic driver as well as a tourism hub,” said Ms Mikl-Leitner.

“More than 20,000 people are directly employed at the airport site, 40 per cent of whom come from Lower Austria.

“Good international flight connections are decisive if regions want to grow economically. That is why we will do everything we can to ensure that the airport continues to develop as dynamically as it has up until now,” Ms Miki-Leitner added.

“Vienna Airport is not only an indispensable traffic interface in the heart of Europe, but also a perfect calling card for the business and tourism location of Vienna thanks to its good development,” said Mr Häupl.

He also thanked the people who contributed to the award and went on to congratulate the employees and the two management board members – Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner.”

“The improved service quality and service orientation at Vienna Airport are reflected in worldwide passenger surveys. In particular, the parameters of customer orientation and friendliness, cost-free WLAN, cleanliness and efficiency are given outstanding ratings,” Mr Jäger and Mr Ofner said jointly.

“We are particularly proud to also accept the ASQ Award in gold from ACI after being granted the four-star airport rating and winning the award for the ‘Best Airport Staff Europe’ three times from Skytrax. We would like to express our gratitude to our employees whose dedication and remarkably high level of commitment make such a substantial contribution to our quality standards.”