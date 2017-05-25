Trump urges Nato members to 'pay fair share'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

US President Donald Trump said today that members of the Nato alliance need to contribute their "fair share" to the alliance's budget.

In a statement at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Trump said member states must "finally contribute" their fair share and meet the two percent target of spending on defence.

"23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying for their defence. This is not fair to the people and tax payers of the United States", he added.