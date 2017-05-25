Trump shoves fellow Nato leader aside on his first summit
US President Donald Trump pushed his way to the front of the world stage in Brussels today, shoving aside the leader of soon-to-be member Montenegro at a Nato summit.
Video showing the leaders caught Trump pushing his way past Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, then confidently adjusting his suit as he emerged in the front of the group, closer to NATO head Jens Stoltenberg.
Video of the incident went viral and came as Trump delivered a tough message to Nato allies to dramatically increase their defence spending to ease financial burden to the United States.
The Nato mission of Montenegro, which is joining the Western military alliance against stiff opposition from Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.