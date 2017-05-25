Net migration to Britain 248,000 in 2016

Photo: Neil Hall/Reuters

Net migration to Britain was 248,000 last year, official data showed today, down 84,000 from 2015 but still more than double the government's target level.

The Office for National Statistics said the change was driven by both a rise in the number of people leaving the country, mainly European Union citizens, and a fall in the number of people arriving in Britain.

It said the number of EU citizens coming to Britain had seen a slight decline in the last two quarters, since Britain's June vote to leave the bloc.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who has called a national election for June 8, has repeated her predecessor's pledge to reduce the annual level of net migration below 100,000 but has not put a timeframe on it. (Reuters)