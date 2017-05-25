Grim day for Moas as 31 dead migrants are taken on board its ship

: A child migrant lies in its mother's lap on a rigid-hulled-inflatable-boat (RHIB) alongside the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix.

31 dead migrants were pulled from the Mediterranean by a Moas rescue ship yesterday in what turned out to be the grimmest day for the volunteer rescue organisation.

International media reported yesterday how a boat packed with migrants overturned, throwing scores into the sea. Many of the victims were children.

Moas said its ship Phoenix picked 604 survivors, one of whom has since died on board. Several survivors are still in critical condition, including a 6-month pregnant woman.

Following a mayday call by Moas, an Italian navy helicopter appeared on the scene to scout survivors, a Spanish aircraft deployed three life rafts and vessels of the Italian Coast Guard, navy and two commercial vessels approached to assist as many hundreds remained in the water. The numbers of people in the water made the rescue efforts increasingly delicate, requiring extreme caution and care as the rescue boats navigated the people and debris at sea in a hunt for survivors.

"The numbers of people in the water made the rescue efforts increasingly delicate, requiring extreme caution and care as the rescue boats navigated among the people and debris at sea in a hunt for survivors," Moas said.

Regina Catrambone, Moas director, said: “We are all devastated by the needless loss of life yesterday, particularly that of young children. We strongly urge the G7 leaders currently meeting in Sicily, at the heart of this humanitarian crisis, to focus on implementable humanitarian solutions, rather than pushing unrealistic agendas centred around border control. As the Phoenix sails north today it not only carries the weight of the 32 bodies recovered at sea, but also the weight of the apathy of the global community and its leaders.”