The Handmaiden is a labyrinthine tale of deception, romance and triple-crossing.

The Handmaiden, a sumptuous and exhilarating period thriller from visionary director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy and Stoker) and inspired by Sarah Waters’s bestselling novel Fingersmith, is being shown at St James Cavalier tomorrow.

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1930s, the film tells the story of a young handmaiden named Sookee (Kim Tae-ri) who is hired by Hideko (Kim Min-hee), a reclusive heiress who lives in a sprawling mansion under the watchful eye of her domineering Uncle Kouzuki (Cho Jin-woong).

Sookee harbours a secret: she has been recruited by Fujiwara (Ha Jung-woo), a scheming con artist posing as a Japanese count, to trick Hideko into entrusting him with her fortune. However, when Sookee and Hideko begin to develop unexpected emotions for each other, they start putting together a plan of their own.

With breathtaking visuals, grandiose set design and frenzied humour, The Handmaiden is one of the year’s most anticipated films – an opulent and labyrinthine tale of deception, romance and triple-crossing that marks a career high for one of modern cinema’s most thrilling auteurs.

The screening will take place tomorrow at 8.30pm at St James Cavalier. For more information and bookings, visit http://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-handmaiden-2016/