Mozart at Midnight

A special event starting at midnight on Saturday is paying homage to Austrian composer Mozart in the beautiful courtyard of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta. When he had the resources to do so, Mozart enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and would often host private concerts late into the night.

Besides the ever popular Eine Kleine Nachtmusik – A Little Night Music, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Mozart’s graceful Symphony No. 40, with the brilliant international French horn player Jose Garcia as soloist in the fourth horn concerto.

The performance will be held on Saturday at 11.55pm at the Grand Master’s Palace Courtyard, Valletta. For more information, visit https:/goo.gl/maukuF. For bookings, visit www.showshappening.com.