Announcements

ABELA. On May 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, née Pulé, his daughter Rosanne and her husband Stephen Calleja, his grandchildren Luke and Sarah, his in-laws Josie, Vanni, Lora and Maria, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 27 at 8.45am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG MICALLEF. On May 23, at Dar tal-Kleru, Fleur-de-Lys, Birkirkara, Fr JOSEPH BORG MICALLEF, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and niece, Randolph, Victor, Anton, Maria, Paul, John, Vince, Michael and Joseph and their respective families, his sister-in-law Nena, other relatives and friends. He has generously offered to bequeath his body to the Anatomy Department of the University of Malta. The funeral leaves the University of Malta on Saturday, May 27 at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. The body will be bequeathed back to the University of Malta for the purpose of doctor training and research. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Great thanks go to the dedicated nuns and staff at Dar tal-Kleru. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of JOSEPH F. BONNICI will be said tomorrow, Friday, May 26 at 6pm at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Sliema.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – LORA. Cherished memories of our dearest mother who departed this life 35 years ago today. Deeply loved and sadly missed. Forever in our hearts and prayers. May God’s love be with her and with us. Her daughter, son and families.

GATT – ALEXIA, 25.5.2017. Today the sixth anniversary of her demise. Remembered with love and affection. To us time has stood still since you departed. Raymond and Isabelle. Mass today at 6.30pm at Santa Marija tal-Anġli church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

PANZAVECCHIA – LEA, née Bartolo. On the fourth anniversary of her demise. Remembered with love and sadly missed by her family. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

PERESSO. In loving memory of MICHELE, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.