We have been told time and again that the June 3 election is a time to stand up to be counted for our country. A time to send a clear message to this government that its appalling standards of good governance are unacceptable. Sadly for our country, this is very true.

This is a time to say no to a Prime Minister who inexplicably fully endorses his chief of staff and his secret offshore bank accounts and mega transfer of funds sustaining dubious transactions. A time to say no to ministers who open undeclared Panama bank accounts and retain their posts. To the use of huge amounts of public funds and valuable property to serve the dubious interests of private persons, as in the Gaffarena and Café Premier cases.

To the blatant cronyism in public appointments which has made a mockery of the sleek PL 2013 meritocracy billboards. It is time to say no to a government which forgot its supposed environmental credentials as soon as it took office and concocted all type of creative methods of allowing cowboys to bypass legislation and assault our fast disappearing natural environment.

However, we live in a democracy and standing up to be counted can be done in different ways. It can and will be done also by those of us who have always stood up to be counted for Malta and for the values which should protect our country, irrespective of who was in government. It will be done by those of us who have realised that our two-party political system is structurally programmed to make successive governments repeat the sins of their predecessors.

Those who voted for change out of genuine belief in the positive vision spouted by the Labour Party four years ago are appalled

The Nationalist Party which is today waxing lyrical about good governance, stopping corruption and protecting our environment was only four years ago embroiled in issues of corruption allegations, lack of good governance, cronyism and a rampant assault on our environment.

Even today, the PN runs with the hares and hunts with the hounds as it tries to promise everything to everyone, as the on again/off again spring hunting position of the leader of the Opposition attests so eloquently.

In successive elections, thousands of voters have stood up to be counted and taken the long and difficult road of voting to truly change our political system, to change the “winner takes all” mentality of two main political parties, which every five years repeat with tragic regularity the errors of each other. Thousands have stood up to be counted to offer a truly pluralistic multi-party democracy in Parliament. To offer a strong voice for the environment and to strongly hold any government to account on such critical issues for our country.

Over the years thousands have had the courage to stand up to be counted against all the odds by voting for the Green Party. The need for more of us to stand up to be counted in this manner is more critical than ever before, as we are faced once again with a political party in government doing the opposite of what it promised when in opposition.

Those thousands who voted for change out of genuine belief in the positive vision spouted by the Labour Party four years ago are appalled by the morass Keith Schembri and his gang has led the government into. These thousands are realising that they have been let down once again. Let down by the Nationalists pre-2013, let down by Labour now, they are starting to realise that it is the two party system which needs changing. These thousands can also stand up to be counted.

On June 3 let’s have the courage to stand up to be counted, to break the vicious circle of rotating parties in government repeatedly letting us down. Vote Green – Vote Clean is our cry to these thousands to stand up to be counted for real change to a political system which has led us into the mess we are in.

Voting AD is a choice for a truly better time for Malta. A time where a consistent politics of good governance, meritocracy and socio-economic development which is sustainable and respects the environment will truly make its mark.

Arnold Cassola is the chairman of Alternattiva Demokratika.

