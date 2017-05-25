Revealing the rule of truth

In a research study on What is truth? Pilate’s question in its biblical context (Andreas J. Kostenberger, JETS 48/1, March 2005, 33-62), I came across a summary of an essay written in the late 1970s by Vaclav Havel, “writer, dissident and, more recently, president of the Czech Republic”.

This essay, entitled An attempt to live in truth: of the power of the powerless, is a critique of the totalitarian Soviet regime that ruthlessly invaded Czechoslovakia’s capital square to crush what became known as the ‘Prague spring movement’.

Havel recounts the episode of a greengrocer who displays in his shop window the slogan “Workers of the world unite!”. The author remarks that what motivates this slogan should necessarily be a political system that “marks the rule of a lie”, which he describes as “an act of inauthenticity”.

Havel then explains what he means by ‘rule of a lie’: “listening to purposeless speeches, discrepancy between what one says and what one believes in, lack of agreement between what one says and how he acts, voting for elections where the results are already determined”.

But Havel asks a critical question: “What would happen if this greengrocer were to try and start living in the truth?” If he were to stand up for the truth and not give in to the pressures of lies, false rhetoric or ‘stale ideologies’?

Havel knows the answer directly from his experience and from the experience of fellow dissidents who speak up for the truth: recriminations, persecutions, discriminations. Against all such odds and adversaries, those who, like Havel, are not afraid to speak the truth, are convinced that “there is no greater power than standing up for the truth”.

It is the tremendous power of truth that makes an entire structure of lies collapse

Doing what one firmly believes in and steadfastly cleaving to the truth has the power to bring about the desired change in the political system. It is the tremendous power of truth that makes an entire structure of lies collapse. The power of truth is stronger than the inauthentic power of institutions.

Havel’s reflections on truth are embedded in the context of biblical exegesis. Hence, it is relevant to make a brief reference to the essence of truth, Jesus Christ, who is the definite personal truth. Before Pontius Pilate, Jesus makes the strong confession that “He bears witness to the truth” (Jn.18:37), thereby establishing solemnly the ‘rule of truth’.

The history of the Church, which has also shaped and formed the history of the world, is an enduring testimony to the fact that truth, like the Resurrected Christ, can never be suppressed or defeated.

This brings us close to the current, national elec-toral debate.

It can be a clear sign of our social responsibility as citizens and Christians to weigh the many voices carefully, sometimes conflicting ones, feeding the present political discussions. The general, popular question at this time is surely, where is the truth?

Who is telling the truth?

This is an important moment to listen to political messages, evaluate statements and critically examine the arguments being made in the wider national interest. It is on the basis of a politically and ethically-informed conscience that we can sift out the truth amidst the inundating media messages and intelligently come to the most probable side of the truth, wherever this can be.

The golden rule is to see where the balance of probability is most likely to tilt. And when considering all factors, the most rational conclusion is likely to be on the side of the common good and the most urgent societal priorities in the prevailing circumstances.

A general election is an opportunity for all citizens to carry out one of their fundamental civil rights and duties by making a responsible voting decision in the national interest.

Philip Said is a former education officer, visiting lecturer and local councillor.