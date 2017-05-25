Pathways to teaching

Policies on education, published both locally and internationally, stress the importance of teacher education and refer to teachers as the cornerstone of learning at all levels. Most of us feel grateful, irrespective of their calling or profession, towards our schoolteachers, especially those who recognised our potential and helped us fulfil our ambitions.

Over the past weeks we have frequently heard of the importance of giving teachers adequate recognition and of ensuring their work is truly appreciated by society. Any measures to improve this are indeed welcome, also because they are long overdue.

The country needs to attract more people towards teaching, including youngsters who would be interested in joining the profession for the right reasons and who wish to transmit their expertise to learners and to influence positively the educational system as a whole.

The bold move, taken by the Faculty of Education after extensive consultation with stakeholders, to take Initial Teaching Education to master’s level was motivated principally by the fact that we wish to draw graduates towards teacher education and equip them with the right competences, skills, values and attitudes.

The preparation of today’s teachers is highly specialised because of the complexity of school life. Continuous professional development is also a must. Failing to provide educators with sound preparation and with support throughout their career implies not only weakening the profession, but placing teachers in our schools who could then suffer early burn-out or move to other jobs as soon as the opportunity arises.

The decision to introduce the Master in Teaching & Learning (MTL) was also strengthened by the knowledge that this move has been made successfully in several EU and non-EU countries like Australia, Canada and the US.

The first MTL course started in October 2016, when we welcomed our first cohort of students. They joined the Faculty of Education after having graduated in different fields and over the past year have followed lectures, tutorials and seminars, while also gaining experience in schools where they were placed.

Teachers today are overworked and underpaid. If such issues were resolved we would minimise the current teacher shortages

A school-based teacher mentor, who guided them as they were introduced to the profession, flanked each one of them. The first year of the course is now coming to an end. Our students have completed their first Block Practicum and have submitted a proposal in order to carry out research, as part of their dissertation.

Teacher education is a complex and intricate process and it involves both developments at a personal level as well as learning how to come to terms with the complexities of a challenging and exciting profession.

In certain circumstances of critical teacher shortages the faculty understands that the government, as employer, and/or schools may need to employ persons who may not be fully qualified to teach. The faculty has expressed its position on this in the past, and reiterates that any measures regarding the employment of unqualified teaching staff should be temporary.

At the same time, as we have argued for the need to have mentors alongside and supporting prospective teachers, the same should apply to those engaged as supply teachers. Let us not forget that while some may be in possession of a degree, others may very well be only in possession of an ‘A’ level standard of education.

Therefore, our stance is that the education authorities should ensure that adequate support is provided for supply teachers, also in the light of their qualifications and experience.

The Faculty of Education is always prepared to engage in dialogue, in a critical discourse to ensure that our children, our future, are provided with the best possible education. We understand that those employed for several years, and who have also given good service to their schools and learners, deserve adequate recognition.

We also acknowledge that, especially in certain areas, we need to increase the number of students who join our teacher education courses.

In some specific cases, teacher shortage has been a problem for a number of years, and developments on some fronts – including the introduction of Vocational Education & Training in our schools – require the preparation of teachers for new areas.

Nonetheless, we maintain that a clear distinction must be kept between those who follow and complete the regular route of teacher education, currently embodied by the MTL, and those who take alternative paths.

Would anybody seek or rely on medical advice from a doctor who is not fully qualified or decide to build a dwelling without seeking an architect’s expert advice? So, just like there are clear hierarchies and expectations in the other professions let us make sure that the teaching profession is respected and safeguarded in the same manner.

Let us move to a reality that shows that we truly acknowledge that education is fundamental for our economy and social well-being by giving the profession its due and by nurturing respect. Teachers today are overworked and underpaid. If such issues were resolved we would minimise the current teacher shortages.

Teaching is not a doddle. It is a profession which requires exhaustive preparation. If our society does not recognise and respect this, we must admit that we have a major problem on our hands.

Sandro Caruana is dean and Christopher Bezzina deputy dean at the Faculty of Education, University of Malta.