Watch: Simon Busuttil addressing PN activity in Lija

Nationalist leader Simon Busuttil, speaking in a jovial manner in Lija this evening, again scorned claims of Russian involvement in the general election, adding that if the prime minister’s claims were to be believed, then the Forża Nażżjonali had become Forża Internażżjonali stretching all the way to Moscow.

But this, he said, was not the only example of absurdity in the Labour camp.

It was a case of oranges and wine in the fourth district, which is being bitterly contested by ministers Konrad Mizzi and Chris Fearne.

Mr Fearne is sending residents bags of oranges with his photo on the bags. Surely, Dr Busuttil said, Mr Fearne did not expect people to decide on the basis of a bag of oranges, however healthy it was?

Not to be outdone, Dr Mizzi is sending bottles of wine, with his photo on the label.

Dr Busuttil then went over the PN’s main proposals, including honest politics, an effective regulatory network, a more diversified, job-creating economy, cheaper fuel, new sports facilities which would attract sports tourism, lower taxes for employees, the self-employed and SMEs, major investment in the transport infrastructure, free school transport, better pensions, all medicines for free for elderly people, and those with disabilities, free childcare for all and environmental protection, including demolition of the White Rocks complex, which will become a national park.

