Thursday, May 25, 2017, 13:17

Watch: Candidates raise eyebrows at unexpected questions

Times Two pits two candidates against each other

Coverage of the 2017 election campaign has been one of the most intense in recent years, and many voters will no doubt be groaning at the idea of yet more press conferences and debates. 

But what if you were able to see candidates in a new light?

In a pre-election series, Times of Malta invited 12 candidates from the different parties to pair up to answer the same set of questions each, avoiding most of the current controversies but instead aimed at bringing out their personalities, beliefs and even humour.

Over the next week join us for Times Two and you are guaranteed to find out something new about them.

