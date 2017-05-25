Triton Fountain bronze figures back in August

Photo: Fonderia Artistica Marinelli

The bronze figures of the iconic Triton Fountain will be back in place by August following extensive restoration works to the tune of €4 million at a renowned Italian foundry, Infrastructure Minister Joe Mizzi said this afternoon.

Addressing a news conference this afternoon, he said works on this project - part of the overall embellishment of the Biskuttin Area, outside City Gate - was on track and expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project also includes a revamp of the City Gate ditch.

Mr Mizzi said the first three phases of the project had been completed, including the new traffic arrangement near the Education Ministry. As for the fountain, works on the underground plant room were also completed.

Meanwhile, the concrete material which had been inserted many years ago in the bronze structures was laboriously removed at the Fonderia Artistica Marinelli in Florence and work had now begun to restore the figures.

Contrary to what had been thought, the basin was not found to be beyond repair and was also being returned to its original condition.

Mr Mizzi gave an overview of the works carried out in Valletta during this legislature, including the completion of the new parliament building and City Gate entrance.

Meanwhile, works are underway to have all balconies at the City Gate shopping in timber.