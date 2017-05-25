Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the government got a first vague warning about potential Russian retribution some six months ago, shortly after a fuel tanker was refused entry into the Grand Harbour. In another story, it says the father and younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert venue in Manchester on Monday have been arrested in Tripoli.

Malta Today leads with the claim made in the French Intelligence publication intelligenceonline which reported concerns of Russian meddling in the Maltese election.

The Malta Independent says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is now claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the Egrant revelation, a claim Opposition leader Simon Busuttil calls absurd.

L-Orizzont says that 56.8% of the people felt that their situation had improved under the Labour government.

In-Nazzjon leads with the launch of Forza Nazzjonali’s electoral programme.