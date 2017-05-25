Oldest priest in Malta dies, leaves body to science research

Dun Ġużepp gives the thumbs up at the Chrism Mass last month. Photo: Curia Communications Office

Malta's oldest priest, Fr Joseph Borg Micallef, or Dun Ġużepp as he was affectionately known, has died, aged 94.

Dun Ġużepp's body will be given up for research at the Department of Anatomy at the University of Malta upon his request to help with medical research.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at St Publius Church in Floriana following which the corpse will be taken to university.

The priest had been residing at the Dar tal-Kleru for a number of years.

He was born in December 1922 and was ordained priest in April 1949.