Advert
Thursday, May 25, 2017, 13:31

Oldest priest in Malta dies, leaves body to science research

Dun Ġużepp was ordained priest in 1949

Dun Ġużepp gives the thumbs up at the Chrism Mass last month. Photo: Curia Communications Office

Dun Ġużepp gives the thumbs up at the Chrism Mass last month. Photo: Curia Communications Office

Malta's oldest priest, Fr Joseph Borg Micallef, or Dun Ġużepp as he was affectionately known, has died, aged 94. 

Dun Ġużepp's body will be given up for research at the Department of Anatomy at the University of Malta upon his request to help with medical research.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at St Publius Church in Floriana following which the corpse will be taken to university. 

The priest had been residing at the Dar tal-Kleru for a number of years.

He was born in December 1922 and was ordained priest in April 1949. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat raises spectre of Russian...

  2. Billboard guerillas take over PL, PN posters

  3. Magistrate Bugeja comments on 'complex'...

  4. Voters irked by barrage of calls and...

  5. Potential of 'Russian retribution'...

  6. Vodafone and Melita to merge into...

  7. Godfrey Farrugia complains of Facebook...

  8. Muscat refuses to 'speculate' on...

  9. PM’s bodyguard contract ‘secret’

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed