Man swindled of €175,000 to get part refund

A couple managed to swindle an Irishman of almost his entire life savings – €175,000 – but he should be getting €92,131 back, thanks to a court judgment.

Irishman John McCormack ended up almost destitute after forking out money to a married couple he befriended when he settled in Malta and took over the running of a bar in St Paul's Bay.

The man was forced to institute civil proceedings against Jane Bell, and her husband Robert, who passed away during the hearing of the case, in order to recuperate his money, which allegedly totaled €174,742.

The First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Madame Justice Anna Felice, heard how the couple had enticed Mr McCormack to enter into a joint venture to set up a gym. Later, they proposed another project involving a hotel in Cyprus. The money was handed over but the businesses never materialised and Mr McCormack was neither given an explanation nor a refund.

On another occasion, the couple asked for a loan claiming to have found themselves in financial difficulties, but this money was also never repaid. They even helped themselves to some €700 worth of stock from the victim’s bar.

Mr McCormack found himself in such dire circumstances that he had to borrow some €15,000 from his family back in Ireland. Eventually, he was constrained to shut down his business since he could barely make ends meet.

The court observed that the respondents had not filed a reply and did not make an appearance during the hearing of the case. On the basis of the documentary evidence, the court ordered the respondents to refund €93,131 to the defrauded party.