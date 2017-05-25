Conditionally discharged after insulting, then apologising to Pullicino Orlando

A man was conditionally discharged after facing criminal proceedings over insulting the chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando in a Facebook post.

Last October, Valletta resident Stefano Zampa had posted a link to an article about how Dr Pullicino Orlando, as MCST chairman, had nominated his girlfriend Lara Boffa as 'national contact point' for EU research programme Horizon 2020.

In a foul-worded comment, Mr Zampa had allegedly taken the politician to task over the latter's remarks "against Valletta people”. This had prompted Dr Pullicino Orlando to file a police report which resulted in Mr Zampa being charged with the misuse of electronic communications equipment.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, after taking note of an apology tendered by Mr Zampa, declared him guilty and conditionally discharged him for six months, pointing out that the charges carried a possible maximum fine of €23,293.

The court remarked that “even in times like these, means of communications should not be used to create division amongst the people of Malta”.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted and lawyer Vince Micallef appeared for Dr Pullicino Orlando, who is now a Labour Party candidate.