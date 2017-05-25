Advert
Malta-registered ship found carrying explosives

The Greek authorities are investigating the discovery of explosives that were being transported by a Maltese-flagged cargo ship from Turkey to Sudan, the Associated Press has reported.

It quoted the Greek Coast Guard as saying it stopped the Mekong Spirit, which had set sail from a Turkish port with a crew of 17, yesterday morning.  

The ship was escorted to the eastern Aegean island of Kos.

The coast guard is trying to determine whether the shipment contravened a European Union and United Nations arms embargo on Sudan.

