Malta-registered ship found carrying explosives
The Greek authorities are investigating the discovery of explosives that were being transported by a Maltese-flagged cargo ship from Turkey to Sudan, the Associated Press has reported.
It quoted the Greek Coast Guard as saying it stopped the Mekong Spirit, which had set sail from a Turkish port with a crew of 17, yesterday morning.
The ship was escorted to the eastern Aegean island of Kos.
The coast guard is trying to determine whether the shipment contravened a European Union and United Nations arms embargo on Sudan.
