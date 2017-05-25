Advert
Thursday, May 25, 2017, 17:30

Second Keith Schembri inquiry to be carried out by magistrate Demicoli

PN leader claimed bribery and money laundering

Dr Busuttil entering the law courts building with box files containing 'new evidence' against Mr Schembri.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has been selected after a draw to carry out the inquiry into allegations of money laundering made by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil against Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff.

On May 19, Dr Busuttil had presented Magistrate Aaron Bugeja with eight files of documents which, he said, constituted detailed proof of €650,000 in transactions from Mr Schembri to Adrian Hillman, former Allied Newspapers managing director.

Magistrate Bugeja earlier this week decreed that there was sufficient evidence for the files to be considered further by an ad hoc magisterial inquiry.

The Opposition leader claimed that this was a case of bribes and money laundering.

He alleged that Mr Schembri used bank accounts in Switzerland and Gibraltar, as well as the Ta' Xbiex-based Pilatus Bank, to pass the money to Mr Hillman directly or through his secret company Lester Holdings with the assistance of “the other accomplice” (Nexia BT's) Brian Tonna, without any verification process.

Mr Schembri is already the subject of another magisterial inquiry for having allegedly received kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports. 

 

