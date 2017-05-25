Jail term and fine for man arrested in Sliema drug bust

A hardened drug addict, arrested last Tuesday afternoon during a raid on a garage in Sliema, has been condemned to a three-year jail term and a fine of €1,700.

Christopher Schembri, 34, from Sliema, a former licensed kerosene vendor and diesel distributor, was discovered by police abusing of drugs inside his garage in the company of some eight other fellow addicts, mainly of Maltese nationality. In a statement issued after the raid, the police had confirmed that among the arrested persons, two were women.

During today's arraignment, the court, presided over by magistrate Francesco Depasquale, heard how the raid had yielded two 9mm pistols, one revolver, a sawn-off shotgun, knives and ammunition.

The garage owner was also charged with the aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin, possession of imported weapons and ammunition without a valid license, trading in stolen goods and holding tools used in break-ins. He was accused of breaching bail conditions and an earlier suspended sentence and with being a relapser.

Upon the accused's own admission, the court declared the man guilty and condemned him to a jail term of three years. It also imposed a fine of €1,700, whilst recommending that the man be given adequate treatment so as to combat his addiction.

The other persons involved in the police raid are expected to be summoned to court in the coming days under charges of drug possession.

Inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Mark Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.