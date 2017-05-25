Government, MAM, resolve differences

The government and the MAM doctors' union have signed an agreement on the working conditions of doctors at the hospitals run by Vitals Global Healthcare.

Similar agreements have already been signed for workers represented by the GWU and the MUMN.

A collective agreement for doctors was also signed. MAM general secretary Martin Balzan said it is based on the one signed recently for civil service employees.

The agreement addresses discrepancies between the working conditions of health centres’ general practitioners and those in hospitals, in line with an Ombudsman ruling. On their part doctors, committed themselves to be more flexible in terms of the hours of duty mainly during afternoons and evenings.

Health Minister Chris Fearne signed for the Maltese government.