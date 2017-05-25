Court hears more evidence in Marsa murder case

The bullet allegedly fired from a second floor Marsa house in the direction of two men who were attempting to set fire to the door of the house, did not exit the victim's body but was only removed during the autopsy, according to information given in court today.

This snippet of information was revealed in the course of the compilation of evidence against Deniro Magri, the man accused of the murder of Sylvester Farrugia last February.

After the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in Simpson Street, the murder was linked to a foiled arson attempt which had occurred that same night a few meters away in St Paul's Street.

The owner of the residence, Deniro Magri, was arrested and charged with the murder. He is pleading not guilty.

Today the court, presided by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, was presented with the results of a medical inquiry. Dr Mario Scerri, who prepared the report, testified how he had examined the victim as he lay on the ground outside his car in Simpson Street in the morning of February 12.

The doctor explained how the victim had been hit by a bullet which had left no exit wound. In fact, the bullet was retrieved during the autopsy and was handed over to the forensic experts.

The court also heard a CID officer testify how, together with a colleague, he had conducted a search inside Mr Magri's residence in the presence of the suspect. Mr Magri himself had led the officers to the second-floor kitchen where, on the night of the incident, he had allegedly been lying on a floor mattress. The said mattress indicated that it had been used since it was covered with a sheet and a pillow.

The PlayStation controller was still lying on the mattress where it had allegedly been dropped by Mr Magri when he sprung into action after catching sight of two suspicious-looking men through his CCTV monitor. In the darkness, he could make out the figures approaching his front door.

The CID officer gave a detailed layout of the room as he recalled how Mr Magri had shown them the drawer where he used to keep his weapon, tucked away under a pile of napkins. The accused had explained how, on that fateful night, he had grabbed this weapon and fired at the suspected arsonists out of a second-floor window.

Inspector Keith Arnaud prosecuted.

Lawyers Giannella deMarco, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.