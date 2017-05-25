Air Malta special offer on three destinations
Air Malta has announced special prices on flights to Palermo, Prague and Marseille.
The offer runs till 8.59am on Friday for travel this month and June.
Fares start at €40 for Palermo, €64 for Prague and €60 for Marseille. All fares are inclusive of taxes and any charges.
Tickets can be purchased from the airline’s website www.airmalta.com, call centre on 21662211 and the airline’s sales office at Malta International Airport.
