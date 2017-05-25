Agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare formally signed
Independent media not invited to ceremony
The government has signed a public-private partnership agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare for the running of Gozo General Hospital, St Luke's Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital.
READ: Vitals gets 30-year deal on hospitals
The independent media were not invited for the signing ceremony.
It was reported in June last year that the three hospitals had been transferred to the company on a 30-year deal.
A sectoral agreement was also signed with the Medical Association of Malta on doctors' working conditions.
Health Minister Chris Fearne signed for the Maltese government.
