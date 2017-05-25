AD wants decriminalisation of all drugs so users can be helped, not persecuted
Alternattiva Demokratika said today that all drugs should be decriminalised in as far as users are concerned, while cannabis should be legalised.
Party spokesman Ralph Cassar told a press conference that rather than persecuting drug users, the country should help them.
"We want a policy with a humane face," he said.
He insisted that drug users needed medical and social help through a structure which included community workers and other social workers.
He observed that the UN Global Commission on Drug Policy had proposed the decriminalisation of all drugs for personal use. Such a model had been successfully adopted in Portugal.
