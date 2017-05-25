Big mistake

A caption under a small picture of Simon Busuttil (May 11) said he would not accept a defeat at the June 3 election.

So what are this man’s plans? To have us sliced, drawn and quartered? If so, he is in for a tough job seeing that more and more people are leaving the Nationalists and their scandals and joining the Labour Party.

Poor Simon, what a big blunder it was when he was ap­pointed leader of the Opposition.