Thursday, May 25, 2017, 06:09 by

Valerie Borg, Valletta

Big mistake

A caption under a small picture of Simon Busuttil (May 11) said he would not accept a defeat at the June 3 election.

So what are this man’s plans? To have us sliced, drawn and quartered? If so, he is in for a tough job seeing that more and more people are leaving the Nationalists and their scandals and joining the Labour Party.

Poor Simon, what a big blunder it was when he was ap­pointed leader of the Opposition.

