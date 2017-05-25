Totti loves making fans happy – Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has likened Francesco Totti to himself ahead of what is expected to be the Italian forward’s final game for Roma.

Giallorossi captain Totti has spent his entire 24-year career with the Serie A club and reports suggest he will hang up his boots following Sunday’s match with Genoa.

Gerrard, who represented home-town team Liverpool for the majority of his playing days, believes he and 40-year-old Totti share a similar desire to perform for their local club.

“I think he would agree that I play football for the people, to make the people happy,” said Gerrard in an interview with Roma TV.

“The most important thing for me is to win and have success and share it with my people, the people of my city.

“That’s what makes me want to play football and win and I’m sure Francesco over the years, his buzz and his happiness comes from making the Roma people happy and that’s where we’re similar.”

Roma’s sporting director Monchi announced earlier this month that Totti would retire at the end of the season, although the player has yet to confirm his plans.

The former Italy international, who was capped 58 times, has won one Serie A title and two Italian cups with the Giallorossi, as well as lifting the World Cup with his country in 2006.

He made his Roma debut as a 16-year-old on March 28, 1993 and has played 618 league games for the club.

His 250 Serie A goals make him the second-highest scorer in the league’s history behind Silvio Piola, while he is third in the all-time appearances list behind former Milan defender Paolo Maldini and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.