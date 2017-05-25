Sporting briefs

Carvalhal: Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has extended his stay at the club after guiding them to consecutive berths in the playoffs, the Championship side have said. The former Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas coach joined Wednesday in 2015 and led them to top-six finishes the last two seasons, with the club finishing fourth in the recent Championship campaign.

Chapecoense: Chapecoense were docked three points for fielding a suspended player and opponents Lanus awarded a 3-0 win on Tuesday, ending the Brazilian team’s Copa Libertadores hopes. They had dreamt of a fairytale run in a competition they qualified for after being awarded the second-tier Copa Sudamericana following a plane crash in the Colombian city of Medellin last November in which most of the team died.

Wales: Everton’s Gethin Jones is set to join the Wales squad as Chris Coleman wards off interest from Australia in the Perth-born youngster. Coleman names his squad for the Belgrade qualifier today and Wales are increasingly confident that Jones - who has agreed a new contract extension at Goodison Park - will commit to them.

Bordeaux: Bordeaux have signed Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil on a four-year deal. The France international joined Rennes in 2011 and played over 200 league games for the club. Quoted by his new club’s official Twitter account, Costil said: “Bordeaux is a club that has a history and I could feel it when I arrived.

Gotze: Bayern Munich have handed Felix Gotze, the younger brother of Germany and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario, a first professional contract. The 19-year-old central defender, who has been with Bayern since 2014, has committed his future to the Bundesliga champions until June 2019.