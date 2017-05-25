Football news

Burnley have released midfielder Joey Barton, a month after he received an 18-month ban from the English Football Association (FA) over a charge for breaking rules concerning betting on matches.

Barton was released from Scottish side Rangers in November after multiple suspensions related to disciplinary and betting issues. He rejoined Burnley on a short-term deal in January and scored once in 18 appearances before being banned.

Midfielder Michael Kightly was also released by the club after being loaned out to Championship side Burton Albion in January.

Real feared to lose Vinicius

Real Madrid have spent a reported €45 million on 16-year-old Vinicius Junior to avoid a repeat of losing out on Neymar to Barcelona, former striker Edmundo said.

Madrid have confirmed a deal has been done with Flamengo to sign the Brazil youth international who will remain with the Brazilian club at least until he turns 18 in July 2018.

“Madrid did not want to take the risk that Barca signed him and then lose another jewel,” Edmundo said.

“They need a substitute for Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. They need to renew their team with youth. They do not want Vinicius to go to Europe with another team, and then have to sign him later.”

Koke pens Atletico extension

Midfielder Koke has signed a contract extension to stay at Atletico Madrid until June 2024.

The Spain international had two years left to run on his previous deal and reached an agreement to add a further five years to his stay.

“He is one of this team’s leaders and has grown up since (he was) very young with the values of our Academy, so knowing that he will continue with us for many more years is the best of news,” sporting director Jose Luis Perez Caminero said.

“He is a very dear and respected player in the dressing room and is going to go down in the club’s history.”

Cellino sells up after turbulent reign

Leeds United’s co-owner Massimo Cellino has left the club after a controversial three-year stay that saw him banned three times by England’s football authorities and fire six managers.

The 60-year-old delivered a parting message to supporters after fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani completed his takeover of the Championship (second-tier) club by purchasing Cellino’s remaining 50 percent stake.

“I wish Andrea luck, I am sure he will continue what I have started and show that people from our country are honest and hard-working...,” Cellino said.

“Owners come and go but Leeds United will be there forever.”

Schwarz keen on Sunderland job

Former Sunderland midfielder Stefan Schwarz has expressed his interest in the vacant manager’s job as the Black Cats look for a replacement for David Moyes.

Schwarz told the Evening Chronicle: “I spent four very good years at Sunderland and it is a club that I care very much for.

“I think I understand the mentality of the Sunderland fans, and the culture of the area. Sunderland teams have to have an identity, and the players need to know their duties and responsibilities to each other.

“Of course if the chance came to manage Sunderland, I would be very interested.”

Valverde is a wanted man

Ernesto Valverde has confirmed he has interest from other clubs amid speculation he is set to become the new Barcelona boss.

The 53-year-old announced that he will be ending his four-year spell as manager of Athletic Bilbao.

That decision fuelled talk he will be joining LaLiga rivals Barca to succeed the outgoing Luis Enrique.

“Right now I have no commitment to any team even though there are teams that have been interested in me,” he said.

“Athletic is my club, first I say goodbye to them and then I’ll think of another team. I will not talk about other teams here and now.”