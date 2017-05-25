Balzan name Micovic as new head coach

Marco Micovic (left) and Bojan Stamatovic will be leading Balzan next season.

Serbian Marco Micovic has been appointed as the new coach of Balzan FC, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

Micovic replaces Oliver Spiteri who parted ways with the club at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Micovic will be flanked by his fellow compatriot Bojan Stamatovic who was given the role of assistant coach at the club.

“After an extensive search I am pleased to announce the appointment of Marko Micovic and Bojan Stamatovic to the positions of head coach and assistant coach respectively of the first team,” president Anton Tagliaferro said in a statement.

“Both Micovic and Stamatovic are UEFA A qualified coaches and boast outstanding track records, working at professional clubs in Serbia and Bosnia.”

“The vision of the club remains as before… to have a strong competitive team with a target of being in the top three and to also build our Academy to be amongst the most professional on the island.

“We are looking forward to Marko and Bojan arriving and together with our new Sporting Director, I believe Balzan will now have one of the most professional set up of any club in Malta.”

The Balzan president said that he is hopeful that the new coaches will help the first-team players to make a leap in quality both in terms of tactical organisation.

“I am also looking forward to this new coaching team improving our first team greatly tactically,” he said.

“They will also be working closely with all our Academy coaches and players to help our promising young players develop into first team players.”

Micovic’s first task will be to prepare Balzan for their commitments in the Europa League qualifiers which will be held next month.