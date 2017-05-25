Watch: Maltese personalities sing for environmental awareness

GreenPak's latest initiative for environmental awareness comes in the form of a light-hearted video.

A handful of Malta’s best-known personalities teamed up with GreenPak, one of Malta's waste recovery schemes, to encourage a widespread effort in crushing and recycling plastic bottles.

The campaign consists of a light-hearted video in which the chosen participants sing along to the 1990s Jennifer Paige hit Crush.

Gianni Zammit, Stephanie Spiteri, Ian Busutill Naudi, Kim Dalli, Ben Camille, Sean Gravina, John Demanuele and Destiny Chukenyere are all featured taking themselves not too seriously.

Clearly intended to hold an element of comedy, the video – which forms part of a public awareness campaign by GreenPak – also aims to convey a serious message to the public. The initiative hopes to shed light on the harmful effect plastic bottles have on our environment when they are not crushed and recycled.

GreenPak CEO Mario Schembri expressed his hope to influence audiences positively: “Together we can make a big difference if we at least recycle two bottles instead of one. By crushing empty plastic bottles, we reduce their volume and can, therefore, recycle more.”

Crushing bottles also reduces carbon emissions, as trucks are able to transport a larger load of bottles in fewer journeys.

Mr Schembri added: “Plastic is an essential commodity. But problems arise when people use it irresponsibly through littering or do not recycle efficiently.”

The Crush Video represents one of many initiatives GreenPak intends to release in the coming weeks in their mission to promote environmental awareness.