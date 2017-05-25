International crowdfunding platform launched

Photo: Sutterstock

An international consortium including the Malta Communications Authority has launched a crowdfunding portal to help fund innovative ventures.

‘Crucial Crowdfunding’ is an ERASMUS+ supported project, and is designed for a wide stakeholder base ranging from entrepreneurs and SMEs to startups and social enterprises or even those individuals seeking investment opportunities.

The project partners are the Malta Communications Authority, the Mullingar Employment Action Group from Ireland, Youth in Science and Business Foundation from Estonia, Institute of Entrepreneurship Development from Greece, RLN from UK, GLAFKA from Czech Republic, and DRAMBLYS (Social Creativity Lab) from Spain.

http://www.crucialcrowdfunding.com

http://www.mca.org.mt/initiatives/crucial-crowdfunding-made-easy