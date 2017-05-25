EU, US agree to work on increasing trade cooperation – Commission
The European Union and the United States have agreed to start work on a plan to increase trade cooperation, a European Commission spokeswoman said today.
"As far as the Commission is concerned, President Juncker insisted on intensifying trade cooperation which is a win-win situation for both sides," the spokeswoman said after US President Donald Trump met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk.
"In this context it was agreed to start work on a joint action plan on trade," she said.
Tusk said in a televised statement after the meeting with Trump that trade was one of the issues that remained "open". Talks towards a planned EU-US free trade agreement have been put on hold since Trump's election victory on a more protectionist platform last November. (Reuters)
