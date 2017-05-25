The Home Depot – A stock to keep

Photo: Reuters

About the company

The Home Depot, Inc. is an American home improvement supplies retailing company that sells tools, construction products, and services.

The company is headquartered at the Atlanta Store Support Center in Cobb County of Atlanta, Georgia. It operates many big-box format stores across the United States (including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam), all 10 provinces of Canada, and the country of Mexico.

The MRO company Interline Brands is also owned by The Home Depot with 70 distribution centers across the United States.

Increase in price target

We increased our price target on The Home Depot from $150 to $170. The shares are currently trading on a P/E of 23x in line with its historical average.

Given the improving economic climate, we are of the opinion that The Home Depot shares should be trading on a higher P/E.

The shares are also trading on an indicative gross dividend yield of 2.3%.

The rationale for the increase in price target was as follows:

Well positioned to benefit from future growth - The stock is supported by broader macroeconomic trends that favour improving household formation combined with a positive trend new housing started over the last several years and increasing age of existing housing stock

Sales - Home Depot’s plan for $101 billion in sales by 2018 is seen as being conservative by the market in general

Growth - The Company investments in the fast growing Maintenance, repair and operations industry should also provide the potential for upside to comp store sales expectations

Focuses on reducing its costs - Management has demonstrated an exceptional ability to manage expenses in the past and we are comfortable with longer-term guidance for expenses to grow at 50% of sales, even in the face of several broader industry pressures such as rising healthcare and labour costs

EBIT Margins - Expectations for a 14.5% operating margin by 2018 also appear conservative

EPS - Overall we expect longer-term EPS to grow in the low teens with upside to the mid and high teens possible from larger than expected share repurchases (funded through incremental debt leverage) and/or better than expected comp store sales

Share buyback – In February, the company raised its dividend to 89c from 69c previously and authorised a $15 billion share repurchase programme, replacing its previous one. Two years ago, the company authorised an $18 billion buyback programme. Management also said that the target share of earnings paid out to shareholders in dividends (known as the dividend-payout ratio) would be increased to 55% from 50% currently

Conclusion

The Home Depot has a strong growth potential given a solid macro tailwind and we believe the company can achieve meaningful gross margin upside. We believe The Home Depot should be a core holding in a well-diversified portfolio.

