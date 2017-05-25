MSE Share Index moves lower on weak volumes

The MSE Share Index erased some of yesterday’s gains as it dropped by 0.14% to 4,629.671 points today. Trading activity was subdued as only €0.15 million worth of shares changed hands.

The most actively traded equity was Malta Properties Company plc which lost 1.9% to the €0.51 level across 103,110 shares. The Company held its Annual General Meeting this morning during which shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda.

GO plc shed 0.9% to the €3.45 level after opening at an intra-day low of €3.403 (-2.2%). Only 4,000 shares traded.

A single deal of just 324 shares pulled the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc 1.5% lower to a fresh 2017 low of €1.951.

Light shallow trading also took place in HSBC Bank Malta plc and PG plc which maintained the €1.98 and €1.299 levels respectively.

Bank of Valletta plc also finished the day flat at the €2.18 level across 21,518 shares.

Likewise, RS2 Software plc held on to its near three-month high of €1.55 on four deals totalling 19,100 shares.

Meanwhile, GlobalCapital plc jumped 6.3% to the €0.34 level on low volumes of 4,000 shares. Yesterday, the Company announced that it will be convening an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday 23 June during which shareholders will be asked to consider and approve a number of resolutions mainly related to its capital and balance sheet structures.

Following the declines registered in the previous three days, the RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.18% to 1,124.818 points today as euro zone sovereign yields fell significantly despite more indications from the US Federal Reserve that it will raise interest rates during the next monetary policy meeting scheduled for 13 to 14 June 2017. Meanwhile, international media reports quoted the President of the European Central Bank as saying yesterday that the central bank will not raise interest rates before the end of the current quantitative-easing programme.