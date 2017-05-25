Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Green Fast from Annaba to Annaba (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) and the MSC Rosa M from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Co Ltd) today.

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Kriti I from Palermo to Palermo (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Maersk Bratan from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Daniel from Tunis to Tunis, the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Carat from Ploce to Rijeka, the Max Venture from Bar to Thessaloniki (both Sullivan Shipping) and the MSC Matilde from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Maersk Tukang from Port Said to Port Tangier, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime), the Max Value from Pireaus to Durres (Sullivan Shipping) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher co Ltd) on Monday.