Company briefs

Go Beyond Investing, the international fintech platform has published ‘The Go Beyond Investor Report: The Making of an Asset Class: Winning Angel Investing Portfolio Strategies 2017’.

Go Beyond Investing is a fintech company that has transformed angel investing into a new scalable asset class for small and large, novice to experienced investors. It has taken the best elements of professional angel investing, added the latest online service technologies, and created a unique fintech business model.

The report is based on data from 2008-2016, from investments made by all investors who use the Go Beyond Investing platform. It shows that taking a portfolio approach, investing in follow-on rounds and having mid-tail exits are delivering success to angels and the entrepreneurs they back.

As interest in new companies is growing, it is important that information on performance and returns be transparent and available. Unlike other reports, Go Beyond Investing is based on eight years of auditable data rather than self-reported data, from all members on the Go Beyond platform.

Go Beyond Investing provides investors with tools for education both in a learning environment and on-the-job; ability to invest with small tickets; access to deals that have benchmarked valuations and terms; mechanisms to leverage the community intelligence and professional deal leadership certification and compensation which help investors make better, informed decisions about the investment they pursue.

Go Beyond Investing has 439 early stage investors, which come from 38 nationalities from across five continents – 42 per cent of these are women. Together, they made 21,000 investment decisions, which resulted in 143 rounds invested in 60 companies from 14 countries. In total, 85 per cent of members have invested at least once; 88 per cent have breakeven or positive returns; and 67 per cent of investors with five or more investments have already received financial returns.

Brigitte Baumann, chairwoman-founder and European Business Angel of the Year 2014, said: “This report provides much needed evidence that small and large investors can build successful portfolios. The Go Beyond Investing approach is the model to unleash the 10X to 20X growth potential for angel investing in Europe and the US.”